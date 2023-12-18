Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 464,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,652,000 after purchasing an additional 257,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,525,000 after purchasing an additional 89,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.55.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,924. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.84. The company has a market capitalization of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

