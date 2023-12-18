Alera Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $127.09. 148,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

