Shah Capital Management Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 3.3% of Shah Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Shah Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $13,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,921,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,760 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,512,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after buying an additional 1,380,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,390,000 after buying an additional 1,111,706 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $58.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1862 dividend. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

