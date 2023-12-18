Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lowered by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 87,626 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Intel by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in Intel by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.84.

Intel Trading Down 0.3 %

INTC opened at $46.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.06 billion, a PE ratio of -115.40, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

