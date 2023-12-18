EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,106 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.26. 374,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,844. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.88. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.14.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

