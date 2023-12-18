Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by SimpliFi Inc.

SimpliFi Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 4.2% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SimpliFi Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,082 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,728 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% in the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,727 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,261,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,212,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.05 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $48.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average of $47.31.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

