Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 165 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.87. 495,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,948. The company has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.26.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

