iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.70. The company had a trading volume of 440,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,285. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average is $81.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.2597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

