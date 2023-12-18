Kathmere Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,540. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22. The company has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.