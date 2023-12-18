D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 36,846 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

D. Scott Neal Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,846 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDBC. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,182,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,766 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 692.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,387,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after buying an additional 1,862,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,598,000.

PDBC traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.54. 696,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,375. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

