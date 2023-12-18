Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $7.44 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.4% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $355,857.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,396.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,940 shares of company stock worth $56,031,416. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded up $6.29 on Monday, reaching $614.80. The stock had a trading volume of 393,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,888. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $617.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $542.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

