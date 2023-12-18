Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $213.49.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

