Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,915 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 2.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,879. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $11.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $595.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.04. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $271.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

