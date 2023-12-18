Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 103 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 3.2% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $388.65. The company had a trading volume of 499,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,457. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

