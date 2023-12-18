Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Takes $2.06 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,784 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $307.23. The company had a trading volume of 494,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,179. The stock has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.73, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.68. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $318.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

