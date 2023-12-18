iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Reduced by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $300.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $301.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

