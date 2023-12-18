First Financial Corp IN Buys 106 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after purchasing an additional 406,136,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,111,439,000 after purchasing an additional 633,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,116,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,414,693,000 after acquiring an additional 55,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,544,130,000 after purchasing an additional 194,602 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $518.86. 525,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,163. The stock has a market cap of $200.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $474.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $509.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.