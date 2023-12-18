CVA Family Office LLC Sells 233 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.21. 1,860,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,022,715. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

