Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 190,663 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 190,663 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 0.8% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.07% of Accenture worth $144,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 2,444.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after buying an additional 5,689,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Accenture by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after buying an additional 2,060,646 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $344.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $216.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.57. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $346.96.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

