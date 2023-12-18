Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.0% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $20,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $187.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.45 and a 200-day moving average of $180.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $165.99 and a 12 month high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

