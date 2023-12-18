Navalign LLC Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Navalign LLC trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $1,793,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.43.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $129.87 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

