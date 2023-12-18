Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 65,908 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,908 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $51,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.9 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

