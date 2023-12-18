Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $42.67 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,034,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,133 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 7.0% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $42,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.17. 261,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,602. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $46.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

