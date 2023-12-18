Lakewood Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.8% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 444,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 31.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 8.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 785,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after buying an additional 58,196 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.2% during the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,495,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,699,910. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $266.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

