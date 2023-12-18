First Financial Corp IN Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,530 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 33,326 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM stock traded up $2.94 on Monday, reaching $264.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,935,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,905. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $256.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $264.93.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total transaction of $3,854,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,606,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,200,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 852,297 shares of company stock worth $192,268,810. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.94.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

