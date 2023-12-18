Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for 1.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 289.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Sysco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SYY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.20. 596,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,547,995. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.67. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

