Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC

McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 454,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 8.6% of McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $21,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BNDX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.49. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.0873 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

