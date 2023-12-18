The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Lessened by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $200,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Allstate
In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Allstate Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.54. 240,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,163. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.54. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -44.89%.
Allstate Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
