Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,037,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,295 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.67% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $144,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MTUM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,842 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.12. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

