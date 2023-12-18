United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.5 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $162.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

