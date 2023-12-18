Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 287,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,436 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,314 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.21. 180,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,156. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $179.50.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

