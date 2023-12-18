Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.01. 518,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,206. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.