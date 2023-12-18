Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Invests $251,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 493 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,879 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded up $7.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $592.21. 1,546,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,164. The company has a market capitalization of $269.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.04. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

