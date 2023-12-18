Walker Financial Services Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Walker Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.3% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,287 shares of company stock valued at $14,370,541. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.86. 2,782,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,794,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $254.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

