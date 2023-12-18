Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Buys 1,271 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $435.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,610. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $406.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $344.34 and a one year high of $435.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

