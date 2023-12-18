Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 877,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 150,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 123,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.53. 531,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,488. The company has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

