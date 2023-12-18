Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Trims Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,568,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.32. 367,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,819,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $130.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.03.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BX

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.