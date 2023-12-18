Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $230.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $233.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.