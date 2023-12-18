iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,529,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $164.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $165.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

