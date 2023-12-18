Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 328,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 2.8% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after buying an additional 2,237,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,831,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,976 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,405,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.84.

Shares of INTC opened at $46.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $194.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.40, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $47.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

