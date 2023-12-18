Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 8,191 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,009 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,191 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 51,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 1,034,609 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $194.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $47.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.84.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

