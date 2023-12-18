iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.88 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.76 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

