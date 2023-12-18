Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 0.4% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,337,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737,781 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,082,000 after buying an additional 687,067 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after buying an additional 7,221,368 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,457,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,368,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO remained flat at $48.23 on Monday. 776,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,283. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.98.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.