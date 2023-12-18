Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $275.21. 678,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.31 and its 200-day moving average is $256.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $231.49 and a one year high of $278.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.