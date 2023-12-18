Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Lowers Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Corteva by 93,588.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after buying an additional 322,612,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,916,000 after purchasing an additional 261,656 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,021. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

