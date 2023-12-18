Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Increases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises approximately 2.5% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $16,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,932. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.