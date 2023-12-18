Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Grows Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,440 shares of company stock valued at $123,285,259 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $307.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,639,546. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.68. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $318.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.84 billion, a PE ratio of 172.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

