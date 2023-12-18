Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in Shell by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $65.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,983. The company has a market capitalization of $216.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.09.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

