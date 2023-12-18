First Financial Corp IN Takes $250,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.25. The stock had a trading volume of 856,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,820. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.14.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

