Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 684.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,312 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Shell were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shell by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.09.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

